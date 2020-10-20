Public Health office reminds women to keep focus on breast cancer during pandemic

ALBANY — With the COVID-19 pandemic shifting many peoples’ focus and priorities, October may be the best time to remind women that breast cancer awareness should continue to be a priority.
One in eight women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer, and it is the second-leading cause of cancer deaths for women after lung cancer, said Jill McNurlan of the Southwest Public Health District.
McNurlan, who focuses on breast and cervical cancer at the Albany-based health district that covers 14 southwest Georgia counties, gave an update on the office’s work during a Tuesday meeting of the Albany City Commission. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
“Breast cancer does not stop because of the pandemic,” McNurlan said. “I’m hoping we’re able to get that (information) in the community.”
Women can reduce their chances of getting the disease by maintaining a healthy lifestyle, McNurlan said. That includes maintaining a healthy weight, being active daily, eating a healthy and balanced diet, not using tobacco, limiting alcohol consumption and breastfeeding.
Women also should continue having regular testing for the disease, McNurlan said.
“It is easier to treat breast cancer when it is found early,” she said.
During the meeting, commissioners discussed a prohibition on allowing businesses to deliver alcohol to households. An August executive order issued by Gov. Brian Kemp allows stores that sell alcohol to make deliveries. However, cities can opt out by adopting an ordinance prohibiting such sales.
“I’m opposed to the amendment to the order,” Commissioner Bob Langstaff said. “I think we’re interfering with the free market.”
City Manager Sharon Subadan said such sales apparently are rare, as the order seems to have flown under the radar and not many people are aware of it. Commissioner Matt Fuller suggested that such deliveries could prevent some people who have been drinking from getting behind the wheel to go out to get more alcohol.
Commissioners agreed to hear additional information about the experiences of other cities where alcohol delivery has been established.
“I know we’re in a pandemic,” Commissioner Demetrius Young said. “I know businesses are struggling. But we really need to be cognizant about the effect. It’s something we’ve never done before.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.