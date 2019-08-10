ALBANY — August is National Immunization Awareness Month, and Southwest Public Health District officials are encouraging individuals to think ahead and get vaccinations for themselves and their families.
“This August, we urge parents to make an appointment to get themselves and their families vaccinated,” Health District Immunization Coordinator Nikki Wilson said. “Vaccines are our best defense against vaccine-preventable diseases.”
August serves as a reminder that people of all ages require timely vaccinations to protect their health, Wilson said.
“It is a perfect time to make vaccination a priority in our communities,” she said. “Vaccinations protect you and they protect others around you; especially infants and those individuals who are unable to be immunized or who have weakened immune systems.”
Wilson said southwest Georgia has seen cases of pertussis, or whooping cough, recently, and that the state is experiencing a widespread outbreak of hepatitis A. Meanwhile, flu season is right around the corner.
Adults are urged to follow the recommended immunization schedule consistent with their age and medical condition. Vaccinations are designed to protect the individual as well as others around them, especially infants and those individuals who are unable to be immunized or who have weakened immune systems.
Vaccines help those immunized avoid expensive therapies and hospitalization needed to treat infectious diseases like influenza and pneumococcal disease, while reducing absences both at school and at work and decreasing the spread of illness in the home, workplace and community.
Officials said that before starting the 2020-21 school year, all students entering or transferring into 11th grade will need proof of a meningococcal booster shot unless their first dose was received on or after their 16th birthday.
Meningococcal disease is a bacterial illness that affects the brain and the spinal cord. Meningitis can cause shock, coma and death within hours of the first symptoms. Georgia law requires students be vaccinated against this disease, unless the child has an exemption.
Some schools, colleges and universities have policies requiring vaccination against meningococcal disease as a condition of enrollment. Students ages 21 years or younger should have documentation of receipt of a dose of meningococcal conjugate vaccine not more than five years before enrollment.
If the primary dose was administered before their 16th birthday, a booster dose should be administered before enrollment in college.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone 6 months old and older get vaccinated against seasonal influenza.
“The focus of vaccinations often lies on young children, but it’s just as important for teens, college students and adults to stay current on their vaccinations.” Wilson said. “This August, protect your family by getting vaccinated.
“Southwest Health District reminds adults and parents to check with their county health department or other health care provider for their current vaccination recommendations.”
Vaccines are available to protect adults and children against diseases such as tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, meningococcal disease, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, shingles, measles, mumps, rubella, polio and chickenpox.
“Talk to your health care provider or visit your public health department and get immunized today,” Wilson said.
More information about immunizations is available at http://dph.georgia.gov/immunization-section. The recommended adult immunization schedule is available at www.cdc.gov/vaccines/schedules/downloads/adult/adult-combined-schedule.pdf.