ALBANY — Albany police have not yet identified any common thread or threads connecting a rash of street violence that has erupted in the city in recent weeks, but police have one message that they’re emphasizing citywide: If you see something, say something.
Police need assistance in identifying suspects and unraveling the shootings, a number of which have been drive-by night assaults.
“We are doing everything we can to make this a safe community, but we can’t do it by ourselves,” Albany City Commissioner B.J. Fletcher said. “Give a name, give a name to somebody. Somebody knows something.
“We can put cops on every corner, but we can’t do it on our own. We need the engagement of our community.”
During a recent two-day retreat, commissioners formed a four-member Public Safety Committee that will hold its first meeting on Thursday. Addressing the escalating violence and what role the commission can play in assisting police in their efforts is one topic expected to come up for discussion.
“I just talked to the mayor,” Fletcher said during a Tuesday telephone interview. “He’s going to put it on the fast track.
“I think it’s time. We’re going to ask some hard questions of law enforcement. I always say give them a chance to respond, but enough is enough — 12 shootings in seven days.”
Fletcher says she has confidence in the police department, so some of the discussion will be centered around how the commission can help police do their jobs better, including what additional resources they need.
Fletcher also said she hopes police are enlisting the help they need from state and federal agencies and that prosecutors will aggressively pursue cases.
In addition to Fletcher, the other committee members are Commissioners Jon Howard, Chad Warbington and Demetrius Young.
Currently, the Albany Police Department is more than 40 officers short of full staffing, Fletcher said.
This year the commission approved a pay increase that will apply to all officers at the rank of major and below, and the hope is this will help the department in the recruitment and retention of officers.
But again, Fletcher said, it boils down to members of the community taking responsibility because the police department cannot solve crimes without its involvement. Those who are uncomfortable talking to police can instead pass information along to an officer he or she knows personally or to a minister.
Individuals also can pass tips to police without giving their names.
“We’re looking at staffing, we’re looking at (police) substations,” Fletcher said. “We’re going to hit it full force.
“We are not micromanaging our law enforcement in any way, but we want to be an extended arm and give them what they need.”
One factor playing into the violence is the proliferation of guns, Young said. The availability of weapons is not limited to Albany.
“We are stuck in a rut because of the gun culture in this country,” he said. “Those guns go somewhere. They don’t just all go to law-abiding citizens.
“There’s enough guns in this country for every man, woman and child to have several guns.”
That should be part of the discussion, although Young said local jurisdictions are limited in the steps they can take.
The Albany Police Department earlier this year encouraged residents to keep guns secure and not leave them in cars because stolen weapons often end up in the of criminals who can use them to commit violent acts.
“My take on it is you can’t talk about ‘stop the violence’ if you don’t talk about stopping the source of guns, or at least slowing it down,” Young said. “There’s no need for any more guns on the streets
“I’m going to inject into the conversation what are we doing with the guns that are in the hands of irresponsible individuals and how do we get them back.”
Young said the committee also should review whether the pay increase is having the intended effect of helping the police department fill vacant positions.
