Punxsutawney Phil -- the legendary groundhog weather watcher -- woke up and saw his shadow Thursday morning, calling for six more weeks of winter.

Each February 2, on Groundhog Day, the members of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club make the pilgrimage to Gobbler's Knob, Phil's official home.

CNN's Amanda Watts and Allison Chinchar contributed to this report.

