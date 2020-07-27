ALBANY -- The Dougherty County Commission will re-examine a proposed purchase of air cleaning equipment for the Government Center building after questions about the equipment's effectiveness were raised on Monday.
The commission approved spending $25,380 for the ionizers at the Judicial Building in May, but Commissioner Russell Gray questioned whether an additional outlay of $40,000 is an effective way to spend county money.
The equipment was purchased with the expectation that it will filter contaminants from the air, potentially including the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, as well as other viruses, bacteria and molds. The additional expenditure would cover installation of the units at the Government Center, libraries and other county buildings.
The only evidence of the effectiveness of the devices so far seems to come from the companies selling them and not from independent sources, Gray said.
“I think this is a shiny toy,” said Gray, who cast the only vote against the initial purchase in May.
The county has staff who are cleaning buildings, and without outside verification there is no proof the air cleaners “will have any return on investment for the employees or the public,” Gray said.
With those questions raised, Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas agreed to seek out more information prior to the commission's Aug. 3 meeting, when commissioners could vote on the issue.
“I think we need to have somebody to speak at the next meeting who can address this,” Cohilas said. “I understand Commissioner Gray’s points. I understand you don’t want to make an emotional decision during a pandemic. We need somebody who can answer these questions and defend for and against.”
Even if the equipment does not specifically kill the coronavirus, it could provide a benefit filtering out flu and cold viruses, Commissioner Clinton Johnson said.
County Administrator Michael McCoy said the technology being discussed, or similar products, are being used by other government entities and at least one Georgia hospital.
“We do have this technology in one building,” he said. “We do think it’s fair to provide the same quality air in our other buildings.”
