Chinese leader Xi Jinping met with Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko -- a close ally of Vladimir Putin -- on Wednesday, in a state visit that comes as the West warns China against providing lethal aid for Putin's war in Ukraine.

Xi greeted Lukashenko in Beijing's Great Hall of the People on Wednesday before the two began officials talks, according to Belarusian state media outlet Belta. Neither side has yet released details of the talks.

