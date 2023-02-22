Russian President Vladimir Putin said relations between his country and China are "reaching new milestones" as Beijing's top diplomat, Wang Yi, wrapped up a visit to Moscow on Wednesday.

"Russian-Chinese relations are developing as we planned in previous years. Everything is moving forward and developing," Putin told reporters as he sat beside Wang. "Cooperation in the international arena between the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China, as we have repeatedly said, is very important for stabilizing the international situation."

CNN's Anna Chernova and Xiaofei Xu contributed to this report

