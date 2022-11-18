The three major summits of world leaders that took place across Asia in the past week have made one thing clear: Vladimir Putin is now sidelined on the world stage.

Putin, whose attack on Ukraine over the past nine months has devastated the European country and roiled the global economy, declined to attend any of the diplomatic gatherings -- and instead found himself subject to significant censure as international opposition to his war appeared to harden.

CNN's Nectar Gan contributed to this report from the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia.

