ALBANY — Going into its 10th year, the annual Quail Forever hunt and banquet in southwest Georgia is continuing its mission of supporting the habitat in which the birds thrive and promoting the sport of quail hunting.

So far, 25 hunters are on board for the Georgia Quail Invitational set for Jan. 26-28. QF officials say here are spots for a few more. The participants will hunt on some 10 properties, including plantations in Calhoun, Dougherty, Lee, Terrell and Worth counties during the two days of hunting hosted by the Southwest Georgia Chapter of Quail Forever.

