ALBANY — Going into its 10th year, the annual Quail Forever hunt and banquet in southwest Georgia is continuing its mission of supporting the habitat in which the birds thrive and promoting the sport of quail hunting.
So far, 25 hunters are on board for the Georgia Quail Invitational set for Jan. 26-28. QF officials say here are spots for a few more. The participants will hunt on some 10 properties, including plantations in Calhoun, Dougherty, Lee, Terrell and Worth counties during the two days of hunting hosted by the Southwest Georgia Chapter of Quail Forever.
The Jan. 28 banquet will bring hunters, sponsors and the public together.
Since it rose from the ashes of Quail Unlimited in 2014, the Southwest Georgia Chapter has raised funds through its annual hunt to support its goals, said Tommy Gregors, who was one of the founders of the organization.
“We’ve been doing these since 2014, and our chapter has raised over half a million dollars to support quail research and habitat and promoting youth hunting,” he said. “The money that we raise stays local, and our chapter spends that money all in southwest Georgia.
“One of the reasons our guys affiliated with Quail Forever is for promoting land preservation and youth hunting, and the money gets to stay local here.”
In addition, the hunt gives people from other locations the opportunity to see what the region has to offer.
“The focus of the event is about raising money for the cause and showcasing southwest Georgia and how fortunate we are to have these properties and the habitats we have here and the opportunity to hunt,” Gregors said. “The folks come to have an enjoyable weekend. We want to showcase the resources we have and really show people out there the valuable assets we have.”
Tickets for the Jan. 28 banquet at the Merry Acres ballroom, which starts at 6:30 p.m., feature dinner as well as live and silent auctions. The $100 ticket includes membership in the Southwest Georgia Chapter of Quail Forever.
For the region, quail hunting is big business, according to Tall Timbers Research Station and Land Conservancy located near Tallahassee, Fla. In 2019, the research organization estimated the overall economic impact to the Albany region at $145 million. Hunting plantations in the area employed 1,164 workers, according to the report.
“Albany is the quail capital of the world,” Barbara Rivera Holmes, the president and CEO of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, said. “For it to be a draw for people around the world is beneficial, and it also has an economic impact.
“There’s two sides; there is the biological, ecological and environmental aspect. The other is the economic driver. It’s all part of what makes Albany unique.”
The hunt highlights the vast resources of the region, Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission President and CEO Jana Dyke said.
“Whether it’s the quail woods or the Flint River, our community is a premier destination for people from across the globe,” she said. “We are thankful our Quail Forever partners allow us the opportunity to host the event each year.”