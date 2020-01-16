ALBANY -- This weekend a group of dedicated quail hunters and conservationists will work to continue commitments they made six years ago to ensure southwest Georgia retains its century-old reputation as the “Quail Capital of the World.”
A century ago, the title was undisputed. A unique combination of factors created an ecosystem unique to the region. The small irregular fields of sharecroppers scattered through the longleaf wiregrass forest of the post-war South created an ecosystem in which quail flourished.
Land and labor in the region were cheap, traditional Southern hospitality was appreciated and the winters were mild. At least in the minds of wealthy Northern industrialists. Suddenly, large plantations began to once again become scattered across the region. However, they were not being amassed for the production of cotton. The acres instead were being consolidated into large holdings for the recreational purpose of hunting quail.
This second “Northern Invasion” continued into the mid 1900s. As Havilah Babcock wrote, “That is about the best use to which Yankee money can be put, and I hope more of it will be devoted to such use before I retire from hunting.” Albany’s Richard Tift helped create this mecca, selling properties to Robert Woodruff with his Coca Cola fortune, the Hanes family, which made quite a few “tighty whiteys” and John Olin, the owner of Winchester Arms Co., to name a few.
These new Northern industrialists and the Albanians that came together six years ago have two things in common: the realization of how important the bobwhite quail is to our environment and a willingness to commit the necessary time, effort and money to ensure that they continue to thrive.
One of the greatest challenges facing the group in this endeavor was the dramatic reduction in the bobwhite populations over the decades. In the 1940s, data show an annual harvest of more than 20,000 quail in the U.S. This changed dramatically starting in the 1980s, explains Jessica McGuire, the coordinating Southeastern biologist at Quail Forever. Her data indicate that there was an 80% reduction in the quail populations since that time.
During this period, dramatic changes in agricultural practices and forestry management were wreaking havoc on the quail population. The small fields so common before mechanized farming offered prime habitat for quail. The wide weed borders around fields offered cover from predators, and a variety of wild seed and insects for food. Sadly for quail, today’s practice of fence-to-fence clearing has depleted this habitat. The Longleaf wiregrass stands surrounding these fields also offer nesting and cover habitat. McGuire stressed the importance of fire as a management tool in keeping undercover suitable for quail.
She also pointed out how important these management practices are for other species of birds and pollinators. Good quail management is not mono-species management. One of the benefits of managing property for quail is often overlooked. If quail were not valued, these properties would more than likely be clear-cut and turned into either large pivot fields or planted for timber production as a monoculture. When this happens, all species suffer.
McGuire is continuing the studies on the bobwhite quail in this region that date back to the data gathered by Herbert Stoddard, who worked in this region during the 1930s, developing the fire-based management practices still used today. He was a friend of Aldo Leopold, and together they helped establish wildlife management as a profession.
This goal was the genesis of the southwest Georgia Chapter of Quail Forever. When Quail Unlimited folded up its tent, conservationists realized there was a need to replace it. They were aware of the economic impact of quail hunting in the region. A study by Tall Timbers Research Station put the annual economic impact at $124.9 million, creating almost 900 jobs. From a tourism standpoint, studies showed quail hunting resulted in 7,546 overnight stays.
One of the primary reasons the group decided to hitch their wagon to Quail Forever was the ability to keep the money they raise and ensure it is used regionally. This has resulted in more than $350,00 being committed to SOWEGA for habitat improvement, including youth shooting programs, scholarships and paying for half the cost of an additional Georgia DNR biologist in the area. They have funded the control burning of almost 3,000 acres and the removal of 70 acres of stumpage on Wildlife Management Areas in southwest Georgia. Their goal is to continue working with Georgia DNR to create more public quail hunting opportunities.
While Quail Unlimited no longer existed, much of its debt in the area did. In an unprecedented move, the new chapter committed to paying much of that off to those in the area that were left "holding the QU bag.” It might have been a costly move, but it certified the group's commitment to doing the right thing and putting the funds where they were needed. When it comes to finances, they were committed to transparency and accountability.
“The money stays here,” chapter Chairman Robert Chester said. “The majority of our efforts are focused in southwest Georgia. An accounting of our fundraising and our expenditures are available on our chapter’s website.”
The largest fundraising event is the Georgia Quail Invitational, taking place this weekend in Albany. This year’s hunt will be the fifth in the chapter’s six-year history.
“The storms impacting our region caused us to cancel one hunt,” Chester explained.
This year’s event begins Thursday evening with a “get to know you” reception for participating landowners, sponsors and hunters.
Friday will start with the hunters attending an orientation and safety breakfast at Merry Acres. Following a day in the field, the hunters will return to Merry Acres to relax and get refreshed for the evening party at the Hasan Temple, where a buffet-style banquet and silent and live auctions are planned.
Saturday will be a repeat of Fridays activities, with the inclusion of live entertainment and more auctions at the Hasan Temple.
The function differs from the Quail Unlimited hunt held here previously in the fact that all hunters now pay for their transportation to and from Albany and for the opportunity to hunt here. Each hunter package costs a minimum of $3,000. Although it is a first-class weekend of entertainment, the primary goal is to generate revenue to support the conservation goals of the chapter. Tickets for the Friday- and Saturday-evening events can be purchased at the Merry Acres Hotel desk or at the door the night of the event starting at 6:30 p.m.
For more information about the Southwest Georgia Quail Forever Chapter or the Georgia Invitational Quail Hunt, contact the chapter at quail@swgaquailforever.org.
