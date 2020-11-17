ALBANY -- A class at the Dougherty County Health Department can help those who qualify obtain free child car safety seats.
“The Dougherty County Health Department’s Mini-Grant Program can assist those who qualify in obtaining a car seat for their child at no cost,” Dougherty County Health Department County Nurse Manager and Certified Child Passenger Safety Technician Vamella Lovett said in a news release. “Families residing in Dougherty County who are considered low-income can qualify to receive a free car seat through a mini-grant.”
The car seat safety class is scheduled for Monday at 1:30 p.m. at the health department, located at 1710 S. Slappey Blvd.
“We want to help keep your child safe when riding in vehicles,” Lovett said. “To learn more about car seat safety and how you can receive a free car seat, please attend our class.”
To sign up, contact Lovett at (229) 638-6424, ext. 7701.
