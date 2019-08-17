Qualifying begins Monday for mayor, city commission seats

ALBANY – Football isn’t the only season starting in August, as the local political campaign season kicks off on Monday with the beginning of qualifying for elected offices in Albany city government.
Several potential candidates have announced intentions to run for mayor, but their candidacy doesn’t become official until they apply and put money on the line.
“We don’t count them as a candidate until they pay that qualifying fee,” said Ginger Nickerson, supervisor of elections for Albany and Dougherty County.
Nickerson said she is not sure what kind of response to expect, but there is some indication that at least some incumbents will face opposition.
Up for election in November are Albany City Commission Wards I, IV and VI, seats currently held by Jon Howard, Roger Marietta, and Tommie Postell, respectively.
Several potential candidates have declared their intention to challenge Mayor Dorothy Hubbard.
“There have been a lot of inquiries,” Nickerson said. “We advertise as the law requires, and we sent some things out to the media to make sure everybody is informed.”
Qualifying fees are set by state law at 3 percent of the annual salary of the office being sought. For a city commission post, that means a fee of $450. The qualifying fee to run for mayor is $750.
Hubbard has previously announced plans to seek another four-term in the mayor's office. Among those who have announced a planned run to challenge her are Henry Mathis, R. Omar Salaam, Quincy Smith and Tracy Taylor.
Chad Warbington has announced his candidacy in Ward IV, as has Leroy Smith in Ward VI.
Only incumbent Howard has no announced opposition.
Howard said that on a return to office for another term, he will look to sit down with the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission and other agencies whose work involves job creation and retention.
Specifically, Howard said he hopes for development in his ward in east Albany as well as the rest of the city and county.
The east Albany area has been “economically distressed” for decades, he said, and needs jobs and conveniently located places for residents to purchase healthy food in an area often described as a “food desert.”
“We definitely need some nice restaurants to come back to the east side, and we need some grocery stores to come back to the east side,” Howard said. “It would be ideal if we had an enclosed farmer’s market to address the issue of food insecurity.”
Candidates can qualify from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Elections office, located in the downtown Government Center at 222 Pine Ave., Suite 220.