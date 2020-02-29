ALBANY — After a busy municipal election year in Albany in 2019, 2020 will be Dougherty County’s turn as there will be local elections for a number of offices on the county’s May 19 primary ballot.
Prospective candidates for Dougherty County elected offices, including the school board, County Commission, sheriff and judgeships, have a one-week qualifying window beginning Monday to get on the ballot.
Up for election in the May 20 primary will be school board seats in the at-large post and Districts 1, 3 and 5, Dougherty County Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson said. Commission Districts 1, 3 and 5 also will be on the ballot.
The April primary also will include races for coroner, sheriff, clerk of Dougherty County Superior Court, Probate and State Court judges, chief and associate Superior Court judges and district attorney.
All of the races will be partisan contests, so prospective candidates — with the exception of Superior Court — will pay qualifying fees to local party officials.
Those planning to run as Republicans can do so from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Monday; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, or 9 a.m.-noon on Friday at the Midtown Tax office. The office is located at 1104 N. Slappey Boulevard.
Dougherty County Republican Party Chairman Tracy Taylor, who has declared his intent to seek the District 12 Georgia Senate seat, is the party’s contact person. He can be reached at (229) 573-3157.
“They can call my cell if they’re not able to meet at those hours,” said Taylor, who plans to qualify in Atlanta for the Senate race on Thursday. “I welcome any local GOP candidate that wants to participate in any election.”
Candidates who plan to qualify as Democrats can do so from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m.-noon at 1537 Silas Lane.
For additional information about Dougherty County Democratic Committee qualifying, contact Henry Hand at (229) 291-2888 or Delinda Bryant at (229) 809-3241.
Candidates are required to pay qualifying fees to their respective party, which can range from $90 for school board districts to $4,284.69 for State Court judge.
The only candidate who has declared his intent to run in a local election so far is Ed Newsome, who will run in the District 1 County Commission race to replace Commissioner Lamar Hudgins. Hudgins announced earlier this year that he will not seek re-election.
April 20 is the last day for voters who are not registered to do so and be eligible to vote in the primary.
