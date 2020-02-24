ATLANTA – Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger issued calls for and announced the qualifying period for the 2020 Senate Special Election and four district attorney special elections in Georgia Monday.
Raffensperger set the qualifying period for the upcoming special election in accordance with decades of past practice and precedent, in addition to Georgia law that provides for the secretary of state to set qualifying periods for special elections.
In addition to the statewide Senate special election to fill the unexpired term opened when Sen. Johnny Isakson vacated the seat last year, district attorney elections will be held in Clayton, Cobb, and Douglas Counties, and in the Southwestern Judicial Circuit, which includes Lee, Macon, Schley, Stewart, Sumter and Webster counties.
All of these elections will take place on Nov. 3 in conjunction with the general election.
Qualifying for the special elections will be held in the Elections Division of the Office of the Secretary of State, 2 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SE, West Tower, Suite 802, in Atlanta. The dates and hours of qualifying for all of these special elections will be March 2, beginning at a.m. and ending at 5 p.m.; March 3, beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 5 p.m.; March 4, beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 5 p.m.; March 5, beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 5 p.m., and March 6 beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at noon.
Oct. 5 is the last day to register to vote for the Nov. 3 elections for anyone who has not yet registered.
Raffensperger was elected statewide in December 2018 and took office in January 2019. Georgia secretaries of state have determined the qualifying period for special elections for decades. A 1986 opinion by then-Attorney General Mike Bowers firmly established the authority of the secretary of state to set the qualifying period for special elections.
