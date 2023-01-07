ATLANTA – Quality Care for Children (QCC) announced that five new child care programs, including one in Dougherty County, will join its U.S. Department of Agriculture-sponsored Child and Adult Care Food Program this month.

QCC aids Georgia’s child care providers through CACFP as a way to help them deliver a better quality food program and assist children living in food insecure homes with access to healthy food. QCC supports more than 150 child care centers, at-risk after-school programs, emergency shelters, and 410 family child care home programs located throughout Georgia.

