ATLANTA – Quality Care for Children (QCC) announced that five new child care programs, including one in Dougherty County, will join its U.S. Department of Agriculture-sponsored Child and Adult Care Food Program this month.
QCC aids Georgia’s child care providers through CACFP as a way to help them deliver a better quality food program and assist children living in food insecure homes with access to healthy food. QCC supports more than 150 child care centers, at-risk after-school programs, emergency shelters, and 410 family child care home programs located throughout Georgia.
“Child care programs run on very slim margins normally, so adding inflated food costs to their expenses means they are likely having to do budget cuts in other program areas,” said Ellyn Cochran, president and chief executive officer for Quality Care for Children. “QCC’s Child Care Food Program, which through CACFP reimburses child care providers for a portion of their food costs, helps relieve some of the financial pressure so they can continue serving well-balanced meals and snacks to children in their care.”
While the child care food program benefits Georgia’s child care providers in a variety of ways, it is also very positive for families who live in food-insufficient households as they often rely on child care programs and schools for daily meals and snacks to supplement what their children eat at home.
Meals are available to all children enrolled in the program at no separate charge, helping to provide them with regular and nutritious meals daily at their child care program.
The newest early learning child care programs sponsored by Quality Care for Children are:
-- Family Child Care Home Programs: Levet Miles (Henry County), 419 Jodeco Court, Stockbridge
-- Teresa Smith (DeKalb County), 2569 Feywood Court, Lithonia
Child Care Centers
-- Bright Promises of Hartwell (Hart County), 92 Maret Drive, Hartwell
-- Land of Little People Daycare (Dougherty County), 1820 Dawson Road, Albany
-- Towne Square Academy (Henry County), 480 Racetrack Road, McDonough
The Child and Adult Care Food Program was established in 1968 by Congress to ensure children in licensed or approved day care centers, settlement houses and recreation centers were receiving nutritious meals.
Approximately 20 years later, following the passage of the Older American Act, new amendments allowed for participation by select adult day care centers, which initiated the name change to its current Child and Adult Care Food Program name. Ten years later, the program was further updated to allow for “at-risk” after-school programs and shelters housing homeless children to participate.
The Department of Agriculture, Food and Nutrition Services, Child Nutrition Programs – Income Eligibility Guidelines for Free and Reduced-Price Meals are used to determine the rate that the center will be reimbursed for meals served in this program.
For more information regarding QCC’s sponsorship of Child and Adult Care Food Programs, contact Reynaldo Green, Vice President of Health and Nutrition, at (404) 479-4251.