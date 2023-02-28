'Queerbaiting.' 'Trauma dumping.' 'Pinkwashing.' These are some of the new words added to Dictionary.com

"Hellscape," "queerbaiting" and "rage farming" are among the hundreds of new terms that Dictionary.com recently added to its lexicon.

 Laura Oliverio/CNN

On this hellscape that we call the internet, you've probably witnessed a particularly blatant instance of rage farming. Maybe you've rolled your eyes at the pinkwashing that abounds during Pride Month. Perhaps you've felt violated when a Zoom call fell prey to cyberflashing.

In a sign of our Extremely Online times, these terms describing the bleak realities of our digital sphere are among the latest additions to Dictionary.com. The online reference site announced on Tuesday that it has added 313 new entries, 130 new definitions for existing entries and 1,140 revised definitions -- several of which reflect how the internet has shaped our experiences and vernacular.

