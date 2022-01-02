ATLANTA – In recognition of the importance of independent quilt shops to local economies, Jan. 22 has been proclaimed Local Quilt Shop Day throughout Georgia.
Local Quilt Shop Day is an annual arts celebration focusing on the tradition and history of quilting in Goergia communities. This internationally celebrated holiday emphasizes the importance of local quilt shops and their significant contributions and economic impact on local communities.
Local quilt shops not only provide supplies for quilting, they also serve as a center of learning and creativity for quilters and sewers embracing quilting. Through this art form, communities and their history are stitched, layered and bound together.
Celebrated on Jan. 22 this year, Local Quilt Shop Day was established by The Fabric Shop Network, a trade association that represents more than 5,000 local quilt shop owners globally. To participate is easy: The Fabric Shop Network encourages the public to visit local quilt shops in person or online on the 22nd. Check with local quilt shops for hours and days open, as they may be impacted by local/state health guidelines.
The Fabric Shop Network is a trade organization for independent fabric and quilt retailers. As an organization, it provides resources and services to help educate, connect and support its members worldwide. For more information, contact The Fabric Shop Network at (360) 666-2392 or laurie.harsh@fabshopnet.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.