Disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly is appealing one of his two federal convictions -- his September 2021 guilty verdicts on sex trafficking and racketeering charges in New York -- and is seeking a reversal of that conviction or a new trial, court documents show.

In a brief filed Wednesday, the singer's attorneys argue at least four seated jurors in the New York case were already familiar with the sex trafficking accusations raised against R. Kelly prior to trial, with some having seen a documentary series about him.

Recommended for you

CNN's Sonia Moghe and Leidy Cook contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags