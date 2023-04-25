Disgraced R&B singer and convicted sex trafficker R. Kelly has been transferred to a federal prison in North Carolina.

R. Kelly, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, was moved to FCI Butner Medium I, a "medium security federal correctional institution," according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website.

