Studies Weekly, a publisher that provides educational periodicals for Florida's K-6 grades, revised one of their lesson plans for the 2022-2023 school year to take out race as the reason Rosa Parks was told to change her bus seat and why she was subsequently arrested.

The initial text, which reportedly said Parks "was told to move to a different seat because of the color of her skin," was edited because "individuals in our curriculum team severely overreacted in their interpretation of HB 7 and made unapproved revisions," Studies Weekly tells CNN in a statement.

