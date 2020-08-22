ALBANY – Beginning Monday, the 3600 block of Radial Avenue from Ramsey Road to Patriot Street will be closed at mid-block to through traffic, to allow for Dougherty County contractors to make storm drainage improvements in the area.
The 3600 block of Plumcrest Avenue, previously closed to through traffic, re-opened on Saturday.
The blockage for the 3600 block of Radial Avenue is scheduled to be closed through Friday, with re-opening planned for Aug. 29. Drivers needing to access the area can utilize Parr Road or Plumcrest Avenue as a detour.
For questions, contact Dougherty County Public Works at (229) 430-6120
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.