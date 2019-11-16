Radio show lets callers talk to doctors about health issues

ALBANY – A monthly radio program is connecting southwest Georgia residents with medical professionals offering information about medical conditions that affect the community.
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital has partnered with the “Let’s Talk Radio Show” to provide the service. The show airs at 7 p.m. every fourth Thursday on WJBN, Praise 105.5. The show also is available on Facebook Live on the “Let’s Talk Radio Show” and host Yaz Johnson’s page.
Two episodes in, Johnson said the response has been positive.
“It is an awesome opportunity,” he said. “We have doctors come on the show and talk about health issues.
“This is the great thing: The community gets the chance to call in and talk about the symptoms they have.”
The medical professionals can use the callers’ information and, if they think the symptoms could be a serious health issue, recommend that they seek treatment, Johnson said.
“A lot of times people will sit around and have these different symptoms going on and they will not go to the doctor and think everything will be all right and it will get better,” the radio host said. “This is an opportunity for them to call in and say their head is hurting and (with) nausea and chest pains.”
During one episode, three orthopedic specialists fielded calls from listeners with issues like aching knees and hips.
The broadcast area for the station covers Dougherty, Sumter and Worth counties, where Phoebe has facilities, as well as other counties in the area, Johnson said.
“The shows have gotten some tremendous response,” Johnson said. “It’s been really great. The people in the community have embraced it. You have people on Facebook. You have people who are not going to necessarily call in, but when they see you in the street they will say they have a similar condition.
“They are appreciative to have this coming together to help the community and inform the community.”
Johnson said the program came about during a discussion with Phoebe President/CEO Scott Steiner.
“The idea came about in thinking of how Phoebe and the community could come together on a more intimate level,” Johnson said.
Steiner, who has been a guest on the show, said the show is great for outreach and sends the message that Phoebe is there for the community.
“Pastor Yaz has done a great job,” Steiner said. “He’s so well-respected in the community. I think it’s a great opportunity to be able to continue to have a dialogue in the community. It’s great to have a partner like Pastor Yaz to do that. I like when community organizations work together.”