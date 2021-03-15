ALBANY -- Swimming and canoe facilities are set for a return to Radium Springs as the Dougherty County Commission moves forward with planned improvements at the historic facility.
On Monday, commissioners unanimously approved an expenditure of $74,512 to develop Phase 1 of the park master plan. Under the agreement, Yielding, Wakeford & McGee Architects will develop architectural and engineering plans for the improvements.
The plans will include infrastructure for a Skywater Market that can be used for festivals, rehabilitation of the beach, improvements to swimming facilities and improvements to the canoe landing.
“We’re going to make it a reality,” Commissioner Anthony Jones said during a telephone interview following the Monday meeting. “We’ve been dreaming about all this for a long time, but we’re closer to making it a reality.
The commission has made Radium Springs an area a priority and has acquired the use of state land for building a trail, which is planned eventually to connect the area with downtown Albany. It received $1.5 million in funding last year to help restore the Spring Run Bridge that spans Skywater Creek and trail improvements.
The ticket booth and gazebo at the former Radium Springs Casino have been restored, and a monument commemorating five area residents who lost their lives in their homes nearby in 2017 has been placed at the site.
The casino was demolished after a series of disasters that included a fire and flooding in 2004 and 2008. The 2017 tornado damaged and destroyed a number of houses in the area.
“I’m excited about what we’re bringing to Dougherty County,” Jones said. “They always say, when you build back you build bigger, better and stronger. This is going to be bigger, better and stronger.”
In other business the commission:
-- Approved an intergovernmental agreement with the University System of Georgia to develop the Albany State University-to-downtown portion of the trail system. The county, Albany State and the state have set aside money for the project;
-- Referred a dilapidated residence at 2229 Duitman Drive for action under nuisance-abatement policies;
-- Approved a request from Dougherty County Superior Court to apply for funding in the amount of $278,000 for its accountability court to provide diversion and treatment for defendants with mental health and drug issues. The grant requires a 10 percent match from the county;
-- Accepted a grant of $59,900 and approved an agreement between the county, city of Albany and Albany Technical College for a program providing training to military personnel and their spouses transitioning out of military service. The program requires a $15,000 match from the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.