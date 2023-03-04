Rafael Viñoly, the Uruguayan-born architect who designed 20 Fenchurch Street in London, nicknamed "The Walkie-Talkie," has died, his firm says. He was 78.

"On behalf of my family, my co-workers and our many partners throughout the world, I am saddened to report that my father, the founder and namesake of our firm Rafael Viñoly Architects, passed away unexpectedly," his son Román said in a statement.

