ALBANY -- The city of Albany has posted legal notice signs notifying passing traffic that the Norfolk Railroad Corp. intends to close the Third Avenue railroad crossing to all traffic in approximately 30 days.
Notification came from the state Department of Transportation.
"Dead End" signs will be posted to give drivers time to prepare alternate routes for travel. Norfolk Southern will remove the crossing surface from railroad tracks and place DOT-approved barricades in the area to prevent traffic from crossing the railroad.
DOT officials conducted a review of the crossing earlier this year, and despite objections from city officials, determined that it was necessary to eliminate the crossing in the interest of public safety. In addition to closing the crossing, Norfolk Southern will physically remove the crossing permanently.
With many citizens expressing their desire to keep the crossing open, the city of Albany sent a letter to Norfolk Southern denying a petition to close the crossing after "finding that the elimination of the crossing is not reasonably necessary in the interest of the public." Norfolk Southern appealed, and the DOT has agreed that the railroad's plan to permanently remove the crossing is viable.
The city's Engineering Department will work with DOT and Norfolk Southern officials on a timeline to complete the shutdown of the Third Avenue railroad crossing.
For additional information, contact the city's Public Information office at (229) 302-1342, extension 1347.