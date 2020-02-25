ALBANY – As scattered showers and steady rains continued to fall across southwest Georgia and the state as a whole Tuesday, many in the region turned their eyes from the skies to the area’s creeks and rivers.
David Dixon, an active member of Flint Riverkeeper who has been monitoring these waters for decades, explained how the current conditions are a mixed blessing for residents of the region.
“The aquifers are full; that’s good for the agricultural folks for the coming summer," Dixon said. "They’re full or more than full in some places. It also replenishes the flood planes. If you go to Radium, you can see how the water has moved in and that brings in not only nutrients but fish and other species. It’s really good in that sense.
"However, if you live along a creek or river and are in a low-lying area that may be prone to flooding, you really need to pay attention. We all know from previous floods when it gets this high, some of the low areas really start to suffer.”
Even though many had projected possible widespread flooding in parts of the region, Dixon said that the current rain event is to date a best-case scenario for residents living in low-lying areas along the Muckalee and Kinchafoonee creeks and other area creeks feeding into the Flint River Basin. He highlighted the fact that the creeks had crested and were beginning to fall almost 24 hours before the Flint crested at approximately 28.5 feet, slightly short of it’s predicted crest of 30 feet.
He also stressed that a factor to worry about now is the baseline levels of these creeks are not dropping rapidly back to their normal levels, so any additional rainfall could have results that are more difficult to predict.
With high water levels on the Upper Flint, conditions here will need to be closely monitored for some time, Dixon said. Especially as rain continues to fall across Georgia.
Dixon said he is encouraged that, “People are paying attention. You can see that from the posts on social media. Their posts might be a little off, but you have to consider they at least have a horse in the race.”
