ralston.jpg

House Speaker David Ralston celebrates the passage of his sweeping mental health bill during the 2022 legislation session. Ralston announced Friday that he will not seek another term as speaker. 

 Jill Nolin/Georgia Recorder

ATLANTA -- The long-time leader of the Georgia House of Representatives announced Friday that he will not seek another term as speaker.

House Speaker David Ralston, who has led the chamber since 2010, said in a statement that he needs to focus on a “health challenge which has arisen recently.”

