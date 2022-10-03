Deborah Williams Jones tapped to be Randolph County's first county manager

Deborah Williams Jones

 Special Photo

CUTHBERT -- Randolph County Commission Vice Chairman Jimmie Allen, with the concurrence of other officials, announced the start of a detailed, four-part “treasure hunt” to find non-tax funds to support local government and some individual taxpayers.

The first component of Allen’s search for additional, non-tax funds is to search for ways to secure interest on county bank accounts.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.