WASHINGTON, D.C. — On the one-year anniversary of his historic swearing-in, U.S. Sen. the Rev. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., reflected on his first year in office and plotted out the next steps for improving the lives of constituents, including increasing access to healthcare, making it easier to raise a family, and strengthening and growing Georgia’s economy.
“It is the honor of my life to represent the people of Georgia in the United States Senate,” Warnock said. “I see my role in the Senate as a continuation of my lifelong commitment to service. I am deeply humbled by the trust that Georgia voters have placed in me, and I’m proud of the work I’ve done this year to improve the lives of Georgians, including securing substantial funding to create jobs and move our economy forward, for infrastructure, to provide shots in arms, strengthen and modernize our military bases, and keep our rural hospitals open.
"Additionally, Georgia families received robust relief, including a substantial middle-class tax cut, which I’m fighting hard to extend. Despite the frustrations of Washington, I’m so proud of what we accomplished for Georgia in my first year, and I’m even more determined as I move into my second year in office to keep fighting and delivering on the priorities that are important to Georgians.”
During his first year in the Senate, Warnock’s secured wins on several key priorities for the state, including:
Jobs & Infrastructure:
-- $8.9 billion secured in federal highway funds to improve Georgia’s roads and transportation network;
-- Nearly $1.5 billion secured for public transportation;
-- $913 million secured for waste and drinking water infrastructure;
-- $619.5 million for airport improvements across Georgia;
-- $225 million to improve bridges;
-- at least $100 million for broadband.
Support for Rural Hospitals:
-- $306 million to support Georgia’s rural hospitals and health care providers. The funds will help more than 1,500 Georgia rural hospitals, clinics, and doctor’s offices keep their doors open to provide vital health care to Georgians.
Combatting COVID-19:
-- $2 billion secured to power Georgia’s vaccination program and contract tracing efforts, as well as provide robust support for Georgia’s rural hospitals, health care affordability and Medicaid expansion.
I-14 Corridor:
-- Warnock partnered with Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, to secure a bipartisan amendment to designate I-14, from Columbus to Augusta, as a high-priority corridor.
Clean School Buses:
-- $5 billion championed by Warnock for low- and no-emission school buses, including at least $2.5 billion for electric school buses.
Georgia’s Servicemembers & Military Bases:
-- Almost 3% pay raise for military service members and DOD civilian work force;
-- $317 million authorized in funding for construction, repairs and building revitalization on Georgia’s military installation, including Fort Benning, Fort Stewart, Robins AFB, Fort Gordon and King’s Bay Naval Submarine Base.
Easing Supply Chain Issues:
-- Secured $8 million in federal funding for the Georgia Ports Authority to help ease congestion issues at the Port of Savannah, bringing the number of vessels anchored outside the borders from 30 in September to zero today;
-- Secured nearly $47 million to complete construction of the Northeast Georgia Inland Port, which adds 324 miles of intermodal freight rail service connecting Georgia businesses to the Port of Savannah;
-- Secured more than $14 million to increase capacity at the Port of Brunswick;
-- Extend the expanded the Child Tax Credit, which supports more than 2 million Georgia children and is helping reduce child poverty in Georgia by 40%;
-- Closing Georgia’s Medicaid gap, providing access to health care coverage to 646,000 Georgians;
-- Lower prescription drug costs for working families by passing the Capping Prescription Costs Act;
-- Continue supporting Georgia’s economic development and bring more jobs — including clean energy jobs — to the state;
-- Increase mental health resources for schools, crisis counseling centers, and community-based peer support programs;
-- Secure additional funding for Georgia’s infrastructure priorities;
-- Deliver debt relief for Georgia’s small, struggling farmers.
