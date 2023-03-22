Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine injured, taken to hospital after South Florida gym attack

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was attacked at a Florida gym, his attorney said.

 John Parra/Getty Images

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was taken to a hospital after being assaulted at an LA Fitness gym in South Florida on Tuesday evening, according to the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies responding to a report of an assault at the gym "learned that an altercation occurred inside the business between several individuals resulting in injuries to the victim, Daniel Hernandez," the sheriff's office said in a release, using the rapper's given name.

