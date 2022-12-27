snail.jpg

The interrupted rocksnail is named for the pattern on its shell. Scientists want to restore the creature to its native habitat, which was altered by damming.

 Photo courtesy of Paul Johnson, Alabama Aquatic Biodiversity Center via Georgia Recorder

ATLANTA — In a stretch of north Georgia river lives a snail that has come back from the dead.

The interrupted rocksnail, a slimy little orange guy, was once thought to be extinct, but in 1997, the United States Geological Survey found a single snail.

