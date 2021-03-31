ALBANY -- The way businessman Will Geer sees it, that old saw about how criminals re-entering civilization have "done their time" often isn't true.
Geer offered statistics "off the top of my head, but you can check them" that indicate nonviolent criminals serve an average of only about 15% of their sentence, while violent criminals average serving around 60%. That, Geer and others who live in the Rawson Circle neighborhood in central Albany, is why they are up in arms about a request to rezone property at 525 Fifth Ave. from C-5 to C-R. Successful rezoning of the property, which currently is owned by Refugio De Salvacion/Haven of Hope and is used as a facility for unwed mothers, would allow the owner to use it as part of a re-entry program for offenders released from prison.
"The question I have to ask is why do the city of Albany and Dougherty County do things like this to their tax base?" Geer, an accountant, said. "I know the problem is that we're undermanned and under-DA'd and under-judged in the community because of a lack of funds. But people in one of Albany's most historic neighborhoods right now are asking, 'What is the city doing?'
"It seems our elected officials have lost sight of what's valuable in our community. They are constantly devaluing the tax base."
Residents of the historic Rawson Circle neighborhood say such a facility would certainly not be in the best interest of their long-standing residential district. Some point to the neighborhood's monthly clean-up program, its Halloween and Christmas celebrations for kids in the area, and other community events that unify its residents.
And, Geer said, there is the issue of property values.
"There is a lady nearby (the property under consideration) who has a $200,000 home," he said. "What is (allowing a home for offenders re-entering society nearby) going to do to the value of that home? She needs to be protected. That's why we have zoning laws."
City Manager Sharon Subadan, who will leave at the end of the month for a position in Douglas County, said the city had leased the property to the current owner, who had the option of buying it at the end of the lease. She referred questions about the rezoning request to city/county Director of Planning and Development Services Paul Forgey.
Forgey said staff, after evaluating the request of the property owner, is recommending approval of the rezoning request. But, he noted, that recommendation had nothing to do with whether the intended use of the property is "conceptionally right for the neighborhood."
"Our office does nothing more than look at the existing zoning ordinances and determine whether a request like this meets those zoning requirements," Forgey said. "We simply look at the rules and determine whether a request meets the requirements of those rules. In our opinion, this one does.
"But the reason we put up zoning notices and send letters to nearby property owners is so that they can reach out to the Planning Commission and the City Commission if they feel the rezoning is an infringement on the preservation of their community standards. That's why we urge people in the neighborhood to reach out to their Planning Commission and City Commission members."
The Planning Commission is holding a hearing on the request at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Robert Cross Park Community Room at 3085 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Regardless of the decision the Planning Commission makes, the Albany City Commission, which has a final say in the matter, will hold a public hearing on the request at its April 20 meeting. The City Commission will formally vote on the matter at its April 27 meeting.
Ward II City Commissioner Matt Fuller, who is currently on vacation, is, according to Forgey, well aware of the concerns of citizens in the Rawson Circle neighborhood. Ward III City Commissioner B.J. Fletcher said she too has been contacted by concerned citizens in the neighborhood.
"I don't want to overstep because this is outside my ward, but I did tell the people who contacted me that if they were concerned about an issue, they should let their commissioners know," Fletcher said. "It's a matter of rounding up the troops."
