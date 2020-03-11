A letter was just released to parents and guardians of students in the Dougherty County School System regarding the Coronavirus:
Parents and guardians,
We are aware of the presumptive case of Coronavirus in the Albany/Dougherty area and the confirmed case that was at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital before they tested positive. The district has been working with state and local authorities since the Coronavirus was first made known in the U.S. two weeks ago and has a plan in place to help limit exposure to the pathogen for our students and employees. Since that time, we’ve stepped up sanitization efforts including regular disinfecting of classrooms and common spaces, buses, etc.
It’s important that we remain transparent and able to communicate our plans and practices to you as we move forward. As a part of that effort, please see our Coronavirus protocol below. We urge all parents to download the DCSS app and like our pages on social media (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter) to receive quick and up to date notifications and information.
Step One: If the district has a confirmed coronavirus case at one of our schools or if the community confirmation can be traced to one of our schools, we will contact parents and immediately begin dismissal procedures. Additionally, we’ll systematically dismiss all other schools and programs to allow for an immediate sterilization of school and office facilities. This shutdown will also allow for school and public health officials to properly trace and investigate the exposure to determine if there were any additional contact that may have exposed students or employees to the Coronavirus. Moving forward, this will be our coronavirus protocol and practice.
Step Two: In the meantime, principals have identified safe rooms where students exhibiting symptoms can be held until a parent can arrive to take them to a healthcare provider. If an employee is exhibiting symptoms, they will be allowed to go home immediately and students in that class will be held in a safe room while that class is sterilized. We urge all students and employees that are ill to stay home and to seek medical care.
If additional Coronavirus cases are confirmed among our students and staff we will enact the protocol above.
Step Three: We will also be limiting visitors to our schools for the near future. All visitors will be asked a series of questions upon entering our facilities (schools and district offices). Please be prepared for the delay of entry.
As parents, the most important thing you can do to help limit the spread of the Coronavirus is to:
Keep sick children at home. Children who show signs of sickness will not be allowed to class to minimize the spread of illness. We require that students be fever-free for at least 24 hours before returning to school. Depending on the illness, a doctor's note may be required to return to class. If an illness arises after a child is at school, he/she will be brought to the office and cared for by a member of the office staff who will then contact you. We will ask you to come to the school and take your child home or to see a medical provider for treatment.
Practice regular handwashing of at least 20 seconds or longer
If hand washing isn’t available, use alcohol-based (60% or more) hand sanitizer
Stay away from sick people
Avoid touching commonly-contracted areas with your hands, i.e. doors, elevator buttons, etc.
Stay calm and use common sense and only trust information that you receive from the CDC, Public Health or government agencies.
Please see the list of frequently asked questions that have been shared from State Department of Public Health and Georgia Department of Education below:
Is there a vaccine, drug or treatment for COVID-19? To date, there is no vaccine and no specific antiviral medicine to prevent or treat COVID-2019. However, those affected should receive care to relieve symptoms. People with serious illness should be hospitalized.
Should I wear a mask to protect myself? Only wear a mask if you are ill with COVID-19 symptoms (especially coughing) or looking after someone who may have COVID-19.
What about travel? CDC provides recommendations on postponing or canceling travel through travel notices. Travel notices are based on an assessment of the potential health risks involved with traveling to a certain area. No matter where you travel or how you travel, be aware of the COVID-19 situation at your destination and practice infection prevention: wash your hands, stay away from people who are sick, cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, don’t touch your face with unwashed hands.
Can I get COVID-19 on an airplane? Because of how air circulates and is filtered on airplanes, most viruses and other germs do not spread easily on airplanes. Although the risk of infection on an airplane is low, travelers should try to avoid contact with sick passengers and wash their hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol.
Am I at risk for COVID-19 from a package or products shipped from China? Currently there is no evidence to support transmission of COVID-19 associated with imported goods and there have not been any cases of COVID-19 in the United States associated with imported goods.
How long does the virus survive on surfaces? It is not certain how long the virus that causes COVID-19 survives on surfaces. Studies suggest that coronaviruses (including the COVID-19 virus) may survive on surfaces for a few hours or up to several days. If you think a surface may be infected, clean it with a simple disinfectant to kill the virus and protect yourself and others.
Can I catch COVID-19 from my pet? No. There is no evidence that companion animals or pets such as cats and dogs have been infected or could spread the virus that causes COVID-19.
Who is at risk of developing severe illness? While we are still learning about how COVID-2019 affects people, older persons and persons with pre-existing medical conditions (such as high blood pressure, heart disease, lung disease, cancer or diabetes) appear to develop serious illness more often than others.
Will the flu shot prevent COVID-19? No, the flu shot won’t protect against COVID-19, but it can help protect against serious flu complications or lessen symptoms if you get it, lessening the strain on health care facilities. Can I get
COVID-19 from Corona beer? No, you can’t get COVID-19 from Corona beer. Beer neither causes infection with a virus, and it does not cure it.
Can you get COVID-19 if you eat at Chinese restaurants in the U.S.? No, you can’t get COVID-19 eating in a Chinese restaurant.
Finally, if you plan on traveling outside of Dougherty County for Spring Break, please let your school know where you plan on traveling before that time and upon return.
We appreciate your help in calmly helping us limit the spread of this virus and working with us to keep all of our students and employees safe.
Sincerely,
Kenneth Dyer
Superintendent
