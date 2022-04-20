ALBANY — The voters have spoken, the ballots tabulated, and on Sunday The Albany Herald’s Reader’s Choice award winners in dozens of categories judged the “best of the best” by the public will be recognized.
The businesses and individuals selected by the community as standouts in their areas of expertise will be announced during the Reader’s Choice Celebration, which runs from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. at the Pretoria Fields Brewery at 120 Pine Ave.
The celebration is free and kid-friendly, with a $5 donation requested but not required.
“We had tremendous support from the community this year during the nomination and voting phases with 10,022 nominations and 75,745 votes,” Heather Harrison, the Herald’s retail sales manager who who helped organize the event, said. “We are looking forward to a great turnout at the event.”
The vote and nomination totals represent an increase of about 2,000 more nominees and 15,000 more votes cast over the previous year.
Sunday’s event will feature live music, prizes and a silent auction with items donated by a number of vendors, Harrison said.
“We love to celebrate the best of southwest Georgia and our community,” she said. “This year, we have also chosen to donate a portion of proceeds to our southwest Georgia food bank, Feeding the Valley, to further their mission of providing to those in need in our southwest Georgia communities.”
The award categories include Eating and Drinking; Arts and Entertainment; Health and Fitness; Local Services; Shopping, and Sports and Recreation, with a number of subcategories.
