ALBANY -- Hundreds of award-winners and southwest Georgians eager to get out for an afternoon of fun came to Pretoria Fields Brewery in Albany Sunday for The Albany Herald's Readers Choice Celebration. From a rousing performance by Albany band Unbreakable Bloodline to dozens of award-winners -- like the Lee County School System, Finnicum Motors and the day's big winner, 10-time recipient Cork's Wine and Charcuterie -- picking up their certificates, the event turned into a great day out for all present. For additional photos from the event, go to AlbanyHerald.com.

