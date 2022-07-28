ALBANY — When the big one, Hurricane Michael, slammed into southwest Georgia on Oct. 11, 2018, with winds as strong as 115 miles per hour, it tore a path of destruction that damaged homes and businesses throughout the region.
The damage was not all physical, as the storm also upended aspects of the economy through heavy farm damage and dislocated workers.
To aid in that financial impact of the massive storm, two area technical colleges received an $8.3 million grant in August 2021 that will go toward educating and training workers. With the disruption of COVID-19, Albany Technical College and Southern Regional Technical College are trying to renew public interest and applications for the program.
“This is an excellent opportunity,” Michelle Lilly-Williams, CDBG-disaster recovery superintendent, said. “In my opinion it’s a game-changer.”
The three counties most impacted by the storm and economic distress — Decatur, Dougherty and Seminole — are the primary focus of the grant, but residents in the other 17 counties served by the two colleges also are eligible.
About 200 students are participating in the effort funded by the grant from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. For students who do not qualify for other financial aid, or who have exhausted previous financial aid sources, and meet eligibility requirements, the program will pay for fees, books and even child care and transportation as well as job training. Applicants do not have to have been impacted by the hurricane to participate.
The program, dubbed Rebuild Southwest Georgia, looks to boost training in high-demand fields including construction, transportation and health care, but is open for any available course or program offered at the colleges.
“After we got the grant, we were going through the pandemic so people kind of forgot about Hurricane Michael,” Lilly-Williams said. “It was kind of disaster on top of disaster.”
Lilly-Williams made a presentation on Monday to the Dougherty County Commission, and her focus now is getting the word out to let people know about the opportunity.
“Our goal is to have 400 in the program,” she said. “For the duration of the grant, I would say we could probably get up to 800 (in Albany). We’ve got 200 right now, and this is the first year.”
The grant also provides opportunities that could benefit employers. A worker looking to get more training for a better job within a company to become more valuable to the employer could make that happen through Rebuilding Southwest Georgia’s work.
Dual-enrollment high school students also are eligible.
“We have had high school students who have received the grant, and it helped them finish their classes,” Lilly-Williams said. “It could be a high school student and a parent at the same time. We’ve had that happen.”
