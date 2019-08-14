ALBANY -- The Dougherty County School System granted diplomas to 39 graduates over the weekend during the District Summer Graduation Exercise at Dougherty Comprehensive High School.
The graduates from Dougherty, Monroe Comprehensive High School and Westover Comprehensive High School, were presented their diplomas after having earned enough credits during the district’s summer term to satisfy state graduation requirements.
The ceremony featured remarks from all three high school principals and Superintendent Kenneth Dyer, who praised the students for their perseverance and urged them to carry that attitude into life with them.
“Your perseverance and resilience is an inspiration to us all,” Dyer said. “But let me end with one final comment: Just as sure as night follows the day, you’ll face another hardship before you find your ultimate success.”
The graduates are part of an improving trend within the Dougherty County School System. While official graduation rate information for the 2018-2019 school year isn’t yet available from the Georgia Department of Education, the Dougherty County School System’s graduation rate for the 2017-2018 school year topped the state average for the third straight year.
Additionally, 69 of the district’s students graduated high school in 2019 already armed with either an associate’s degree or a technical certification obtained through the state’s dual enrollment program.
Proud parents, relatives and friends filled the auditorium at Dougherty High to capacity to celebrate the accomplishments of the graduates.