Recent scares at Dallas zoo where tamarin monkeys were stolen has keepers worried

A photo provided by the Dallas Zoo shows one of the zoo's emperor tamarin monkeys.

 Dallas Zoo via AP

The entire nation seemed captivated by the suspected theft of two emperor tamarin monkeys from the Dallas Zoo last week.

But no one was more worried about Bella and Finn than zoo staff members, who were already on edge after a string of other disturbing incidents there.

