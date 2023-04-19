A Black teenager who authorities say was shot by an 84-year-old White homeowner after going to the wrong Kansas City address has received a positive prognosis but still faces a long road to recovery as his family fights for justice in his case, according to his attorneys.

"Thursday night, doctors were scraping off bullet fragments off his brain. Saturday, he was released from the hospital," Yarl family attorney Lee Merritt told CNN Tuesday night, calling Ralph's recovery a miracle.

CNN's Taylor Romine, Cheri Mossburg, Paradise Afshar and Chris Boyette contributed to this report.

