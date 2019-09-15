TIFTON -- The University of Georgia Tifton campus and the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences are providing high school and college students the opportunity to explore a career in agriculture at the upcoming ShowCAES recruitment event.
Katie Murray, admissions counselor at UGA-Tifton and one of the event’s coordinators, said ShowCAES provides all the information potential students need about CAES in one place. Potential students can visit UGA-Tifton and get information about UGA admissions as well as explore CAES majors and programs.
“UGA ShowCAES is our one-stop-shop for all things UGA and College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences here in south Georgia,” Murray said.
ShowCAES will take place from 5:30-8 p.m. on Tuesday at the UGA Tifton Campus Conference Center. For more information, including details about how to register for the event, visit tifton.caes.uga.edu.
The event is not just for freshmen or first-year students who may want to pursue a career in agriculture. It is also for students who are currently taking core classes and interested in transferring to or enrolling in graduate school at CAES.
An admissions officer from the UGA Athens campus will be at ShowCAES to tell potential students about financial aid, first-year admissions and transfer admissions.
Students will also learn how UGA CAES can help launch them into professional career fields such as pre-law, pre-med, pre-vet and pre-pharmacy.
“A lot of students who are pursuing a degree at UGA are interested in those careers and don’t realize they can pursue that opportunity through CAES,” said Murray. “We tell people, even if they’re not expressly interested in an agriculture major, come on out. You never know what you might find that will be interesting to you within the college.”
ShowCAES also provides students a chance to connect with current UGA students, including Ethan Cobb, a fourth-year agribusiness major. He knows firsthand how beneficial attending the ShowCAES event can be.
“I attended this event once before transferring to UGA-Tifton,” Cobb said. “As a student ambassador, I now enjoy seeing prospective students’ faces when they see everything that CAES has to offer.”
Cobb said he wants to be sure all the potential students who attend the event feel welcome, have their questions answered and engage with other students.
“(My advice is to) talk to everyone in attendance with a booth or display, because they are here to educate you on what they have to offer,” he said.
For more information on UGA-Tifton academic programs, go to https://tifton.caes.uga.edu/.