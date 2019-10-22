Red Cross: Healthy donors needed to maintain blood supply

ATLANTA — As influenza activity picks up this fall, the American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to give blood or platelets to ensure a strong blood supply for patients in need.
One way to maintain health is to get a flu vaccine each fall. The Red Cross said there is no waiting period to give blood or platelets after receiving a flu shot as long as the donor is symptom-free and fever-free.
For those who have the flu, the Red Cross says it is important to wait until they no longer exhibit flu symptoms, have recovered completely and feel well before attempting to donate. Donors must feel healthy and well on the day of donation.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in southwest Georgia include:
♦ Today, 1-5 p.m., Tift Regional Medical Center Tift Regional Events Center, 1657 S. Carpenter Road, Tifton;
♦ Thursday, 2-7 p.m., Byne Memorial Baptist Church, 2832 Ledo Road;
♦ Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Philema Road Baptist Church, 114 Stocks Dairy Road, Leesburg;
♦ Nov. 4, noon-5 p.m., Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church, 2200 Dawson Road, Albany;
♦ Nov. 5, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College John Hunt Town Center, 2802 Moore Highway, Tifton;
♦ Nov. 9, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., New Birth Fellowship Church, 2106 Radium Springs Road, Albany;
♦ Nov. 12, 1-6 p.m., Cordele Community Clubhouse, 108 15th Ave., Cordele;
♦ Nov. 14, noon-6 p.m., First United Methodist Moultrie, 409 First St. Southeast, Moultrie;
♦ Nov. 14, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Albany State University West Campus, 2400 Gillionville Road, Albany;
♦ Nov. 15, 1-5 p.m., Pataula Charter Academy, 18637 Hartford Street East, Edison;
♦ Nov. 18, 2:30-6:30 p.m., Albany Area YMCA, 1701 Gillionville Road;
♦ Nov. 19, noon-6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 107 W. 12th St., Tifton;
♦ Nov. 21, 1-6 p.m., Sherwood Baptist Church, 2201 Whispering Pines Road, Albany;
♦ Nov. 21, 2-6 p.m., Turner County Civic Center, 601 E. Madison St., Ashburn;
♦ Nov. 22, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Cook County High School, 9900 Highway 37, Adel.
Those wishing to donate blood, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass or use the Blood Donor App.
Another way to support the Red Cross is to become a volunteer transportation specialist and deliver blood products to hospitals. For more information and to apply for a volunteer transportation specialist position visit rdcrss.org/driver.