ALBANY — Mention the name Red Cross, and many people’s thoughts immediately turn to blood drives and maybe disaster shelters. But the organization does much more.
The organization is involved in communities in ways like assisting members of U.S. armed services in far-off countries keep in touch and return home in the event of a family crisis or helping house fire victims who have lost everything find a place to stay.
On Friday, the Southwest Georgia Red Cross chapter provided a look at its emergency response vehicle, or “ERV,” and gave emergency preparedness tips during an open house at its 500 Pine Avenue headquarters.
The vehicle has cargo space to hold enough food to feed 250 to 300 people, said Andy Brubaker, the organization’s executive director in Albany.
“They can serve hot meals,” he said. “We also can slide two pallets of relief supplies, cleanup supplies, inside. At any time, they’re gassed, they’re ready to go. At a moment’s notice we can load up and go.”
When there is a disaster that affects a large number of people, the Red Cross can send the ERVs hundreds of miles to where they are needed.
While the southwest Georgia region has seen its share of weather-related tragedies in the past several years, the most common disaster response comes after a family’s home burns.
Among the Georgia zip codes, Albany’s 31701, 31707 and 31705 are ranked first, second and eighth in the state in fire deaths and serious injuries, and Moultrie’s 31768 is seventh on the list, according to figures compiled by the Red Cross.
One thing those communities share is poverty, Brubaker said. The Red Cross works with fire departments and churches around the region to provide free smoke detectors to households in at-risk areas.
“It’s our goal to reduce house fire deaths by 25 percent by 2020,” he said.
When it comes to planning for emergencies, the biggest mistake people make is, well, failing to make a plan.
Ashley Henyan, communications manager for the Red Cross’ Georgia Region, displayed a book bag containing a basic kit that people should have ready in the event they ever have to evacuate quickly.
She recommended including in a kit a plastic bag for holding important papers like birth certificates and Social Security cards, a flashlight, first aid kit, extra batteries, toiletries such as toothpaste, soap and hand sanitizer, as well as a toy or stuffed animal for children. Evacuees also should have some cash on hand to buy supplies and gasoline.
“The thing with emergencies is they’re going to happen,” she said.
For situations where people have an extended period at home after an event such as a hurricane, it’s important to have three days’ supply of food and water — a gallon each day — as well as medications, and not to forget pets in the calculations.
Families also should plan for methods to get in contact in case cell service is down and have a place to meet in the event of an emergency.
“The third thing in an emergency is to be informed,” Henyan said.
To apply for a smoke detector or make a donation, stop by the Red Cross office or call (229) 436-4845. Donors also may mail checks to 500 Pine Avenue, Albany, Ga. 31701.