ATLANTA — September is National Preparedness Month, the perfect time for people to get their household ready in case an emergency should occur.
The Red Cross of Georgia prepares all year for disasters and urges everyone to "Be Red Cross Ready" too as hurricane season comes into full swing.
“Disasters can happen anywhere, at any time, even in your home,” Regional Disaster Officer Danella Hughes said. “During National Preparedness Month, we ask you to take three action steps — get an emergency kit, make an emergency plan and be informed — so you and your loved ones can react quickly if an emergency occurs.”
Hurricane Dorian is expected to be felt in parts of Florida, with heavy rain and winds this weekend. There is potential for severe weather to move into Georgia, and the American Red Cross is preparing to respond and urges anyone in the storm’s path to get ready now.
A hurricane watch means conditions with sustained winds of 74 mph or more are a threat within 48 hours. A hurricane warning means conditions are expected within 36 hours. Stay indoors, ideally in a room without windows.
Tropical storm warnings mean sustained winds of 39-73 mph could be in the area in 36 hours.
Red Cross officials encourage members of the public to build an easy-to-carry emergency preparedness kit to use at home or take along in the event of an evacuation. Include items such as water, non-perishable food, a flashlight and extra batteries, a battery-powered radio, first aid kit and medications.
It is also suggested to talk with members of the household about what to do during emergencies. Plan what to do in case everyone is separated and choose two places to meet, one right outside the home in case of a sudden emergency such as a fire, and another outside the neighborhood in case it is impossible to return home or the need arises to evacuate.
Individuals should also know what kinds of emergency situations may occur where they live, work and go to school. Get trained in first aid and CPR, and remember to plan for pets.
The Red Cross Emergency App has more than 35 customizable severe weather and emergency alerts. Content on what to do before, during and after emergencies from power outages to home fires, to hurricanes and tornadoes, can be viewed in English or Spanish. Parents can download the Monster Guard: Prepare for Emergencies App so 7- to 11-year-olds will have a fun, gaming environment to learn how to prevent emergencies and what to do if one occurs.
These apps can be downloaded for free by searching for "American Red Cross" in app stores or visiting redcross.org/apps. People can also enable Red Cross skills for Alexa to receive notifications about an approaching hurricane, get first aid information and schedule a blood donation. Details are available at redcross.org/alexa-skills.
Severe weather events can have a significant impact on the ability of the Red Cross to collect blood products due to cancelled blood drives and decreased donor turnout in impacted areas. It is the blood already on hand that helps those in need. Each day, the Red Cross must collect about 13,000 blood donations and more than 2,500 platelet donations to meet the needs of accident victims, cancer patients and children with blood disorders.
Volunteer blood and platelet donors are needed. Eligible donors are encouraged to schedule a donation appointment by using the Blood Donor Skill for Amazon Alexa, the Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
For more information, visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or @RedCross on Twitter.