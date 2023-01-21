MACON — A new shelter has been opened in Henry County, and crews out in the field conducting damage assessment have surpassed a major milestone — more than a thousand assessments completed and growing, the Red Cross announced. The organization is continuing to act quickly to provide emergency essentials and emotional support for families in need.
The list of areas significantly impacted by the storms are Troup, Spalding, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Butts, Cobb, and Henry counties. Several neighboring counties also have reported scattered damage in the region that has been declared a national disaster area by President Biden.
In response to this destruction, the American Red Cross of Georgia has deployed 98 staff and volunteers, of which seven are virtual, who have helped displaced residents. As a result of their work, Red Cross has assisted more than 200 people at its shelters and answered more than 400 calls for help, with more than half coming from around Spalding County.
Shelter locations:
City Park Gymnasium — 601 Camp Northern Road, Griffin;
First United Methodist Church — 1401 Maple St., Griffin;
Faith Baptist Church — 552 Hammett Road, LaGrange;
Locust Grove Recreation Center — 10 Cleveland St., Locust Grove.
All Red Cross disaster assistance is free and made possible through the generosity of the community. People in need of emergency assistance are asked to call 1-800 Red Cross (1-800-733-2767) or go to RedCross.org. Persons in need also can download the free American Red Cross Emergency app to help protect themselves and their loved ones. Search “American Red Cross” in app stores or visit redcross.org/apps. The app also is compatible with Apple Watch and Android wearable devices.
The American Red Cross is reminding blood donors it’s critically important to maintain a stable blood supply to support those impacted by disasters. Make an appointment by using the Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
The Red Cross encourages families to take three simple steps to ensure their family is prepared for disasters: 1) Build a kit, 2) Make a plan and 3) Stay informed. Search “American Red Cross” in the app store or visit redcross.org/apps to download the Red Cross free apps to ensure they have life-saving information at their fingertips.