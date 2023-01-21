red cross.png

MACON — A new shelter has been opened in Henry County, and crews out in the field conducting damage assessment have surpassed a major milestone — more than a thousand assessments completed and growing, the Red Cross announced. The organization is continuing to act quickly to provide emergency essentials and emotional support for families in need.

The list of areas significantly impacted by the storms are Troup, Spalding, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Butts, Cobb, and Henry counties. Several neighboring counties also have reported scattered damage in the region that has been declared a national disaster area by President Biden.

