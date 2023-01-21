MACON — The American Red Cross is nearing the end of the Damage Assessment phase of its storm response in central midwest Georgia. Once it is complete, the organization will transition into recovery, where trained caseworkers will begin working with families to assist them in developing their recovery plan. As of now, Red Cross officials encourage everyone who may need assistance with recovery to call 1 (800) RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or 1 (800) 621-FEMA (1-800-621-3362).
The list of areas significantly impacted by the storms are Troup, Spalding, Jasper, Meriwether, Butts, Cobb and Henry counties. Several neighboring counties also have reported scattered damage.
In response to this destruction, the American Red Cross of Georgia has deployed 167 staff and volunteers, of which six are virtual, who have helped displaced residents. Of those 167, more than half of them are responders from out of state, including Arizona, Colorado, Washington, D.C., Delaware, Florida, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.
Additionally, the Red Cross and partners have provided roughly 3,400 meals, feeding thousands of people in just the past six days.
Shelter locations:
City Park Gymnasium, 601 Camp Northern Road — Griffin
First United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St. — Griffin
Locust Grove Recreation Center, 10 Cleveland St. — Locust Grove
All Red Cross disaster assistance is free and made possible through the generosity of the community. People in need of emergency assistance are asked to call 1-800 Red Cross (1-800-733-2767) or go to RedCross.org. Individuals also can download the free American Red Cross Emergency app to help protect themselves and their loved ones. Search “American Red Cross” in app stores or visit redcross.org/apps. The app is also compatible with Apple Watch and Android wearable devices.
The American Red Cross is reminding blood donors it’s critically important to maintain a stable blood supply to support those impacted by disasters like this. Make an appointment by using the Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).