ATLANTA – Two Red Cross Emergency Response Vehicles loaded with disaster supplies and water combed through hard-hit neighborhoods in Newnan to help residents in the aftermath of last week’s devastating tornado. In the area surrounding Newton High School, volunteers Dave Campbell and Wesley Bruce reached out to those beginning the daunting clean-up process, and provided items such as work gloves, tarps, rakes, storage bins and clean-up kits. They also listened as people voiced concerns and offered them guidance.
Meanwhile, other Red Cross disaster volunteers continued working to meet the growing need for emergency hotel sheltering and meals for Georgians displaced by this week’s severe weather and flooding. More than 60 calls for help have been received so far, and the Red Cross and emergency partners are working to address the concerns of impacted families as quickly as possible. Anyone in need of emergency disaster help is encouraged to call the Red Cross at (855) 891-7325.
Concerned citizens can help people affected by disasters like storms and countless other crises by making a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Each gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. Call, click, or text to give: visit redcross.org, call 1-800 RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
