ATHENS — The University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences will welcome students for the fall semester at the annual Ag Dawg Kickoff at 6 p.m. Aug. 24 at the UGA Livestock Instructional Arena.
In addition to free T-shirts and dinner options from a variety of food trucks, there will be music from the Georgia Redcoat Marching Band and an appearance by Hairy Dawg.
The kickoff also offers a platform for students to get acquainted with peers, faculty and staff, as well as the many opportunities and resources available through CAES. An array of student groups and programs within CAES will have details available about their organizations and how to get involved for those interested.
The kickoff is hosted by the UGA CAES Alumni Association and is funded by a combination of generous alumni gifts and various event sponsors.
“Our alumni look forward to helping make Ag Dawg Kickoff possible each year,” Suzanne Griffeth, director of alumni engagement at CAES, said. “It’s a time when the alumni board and other volunteers are able to welcome returning students and make new students feel like part of our college family.”
This event is supported by fundraisers like the Give a Tee + Get a Tee campaign, which raised more than $5,500 this year through the sale of T-shirts to 195 alumni and friends to sponsor a student for the kickoff.
Along with alumni support, sponsors for the event include Corteva Agriscience, Huvepharma, Yanmar, AgGeorgia Farm Credit, AgSouth Farm Credit, Georgia Grinders and Georgia Metals.
Free T-shirts for CAES students also will be available at the Tifton and Griffin campuses, and additional details about distribution are forthcoming.
Attendance at Ag Dawg Kickoff is limited to CAES students, faculty and staff. To learn more about upcoming CAES alumni events, visit caes.uga.edu/alumni.
