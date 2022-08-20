ag dog.jpg

The University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences will welcome students for the fall semester at the annual Ag Dawg Kickoff at 6 p.m. Aug. 24 at the UGA Livestock Instructional Arena.

In addition to free T-shirts and dinner options from a variety of food trucks, there will be music from the Georgia Redcoat Marching Band and an appearance by Hairy Dawg.

