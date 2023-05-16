Arch.jpg

The University System of Georgia is holding the line on tuition despite a $66 million budget cut the General Assembly imposed in March.

 University of Georgia

The system’s Board of Regents voted unanimously Tuesday in favor of a $3.18 billion Fiscal 2024 operating budget with no increase in tuition for the sixth time in the last eight years at 25 of the system’s 26 institutions.

