Chris, left, and his wife, Tasha Thomas give a recent tour of the Albany Salvation Army headquarters. The Thomases are preparing for the potential of temperatures in the low 20s Christmas weekend, making sure extra blankets and cots are on hand.
ALBANY – Baby, it’s cold outside. And it’s expected to get a whole lot colder, with the mercury expected to dive to some of the lowest December temperatures in perhaps several decades.
With the National Weather Service predicting a low of 17 degrees for Friday night in Albany, and only one degree warmer Saturday night, it is the kind of weather that means protecting those outside plants and pets and bundling up inside
At the Salvation Army in Albany, Capt. Chris Thomas and his staff were getting ready Wednesday for the potential of an influx of people coming in to seek shelter from the worst of the weather.
The organization will be operating a warming center on Saturday and Sunday mornings that will be open from 8 a.m.-noon both days at the 304 W. Second Ave. facility.
“People can still come for our usual breakfast on Saturday,” Thomas said. “On Sunday, we’ll have a volunteer group serving breakfast, and then they can stay until noon.”
Thomas, who is from Chicago, where the weather will be even more extreme, said his experience at a Valdosta center was that individuals who do not have shelter usually work out a way to stay with a relative or friend during a short cold snap.
However, the Salvation Army will be ready just in case.
“We’re prepared,” Thomas said. “We have emergency blankets and we’re working on cots, so if we do have an influx of people, we’ll be able to handle it.”
The weekend temperatures aren’t expected to rival the coldest December thermometer reading for Albany. That would be 11 degrees, recorded on Dec. 24, 1989.
But it is still plenty cold.
The National Weather Service office in Tallahassee has issued a warning for “bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds and dangerous wind chills” across its entire forecast area, which includes southwest Georgia and southeast Alabama. Temperatures will fall sharply behind the cold front as it moves in on Thursday, with lows in the teens or low 20s.
The system also is expected to bring sustained winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour on Friday, with gusts of up to 40 miles per hour, decreasing Friday night and into the weekend.
The NWS expects wind chills Friday morning in the teens and 20s and falling into the single digits and teens during the night on Friday.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Wednesday that he will issue a state of emergency for the cold weather.