ALBANY — In addition to the announced closures of schools in Dougherty, Lee, Terrell, Baker and Irwin counties and other area school systems, as well as Byne Christian and Deerfield-Windsor schools in Albany, a number of local businesses and agencies have announced plans to close today in the face of projected severe weather moving through the area.
The Boys & Girls Clubs, the Albany Museum of Art and the zoo at Chehaw are among the agencies that will be closed for the day. The Ticket Booth for the park will close at lunch.
Albany Technical College also announced it would close at 10 a.m.
The National Weather Service had announced Wednesday the possibility of heavy thunderstorms and 40-mph winds moving into the area between 2 and 5 p.m., but early this morning the agency updated its projections and indicated that severe weather could move into the area as early as noon today.
The NWS issued a tornado watch at 4:35 a.m. for an area from the Florida and Alabama Gulf Coast through southeast Alabama and most of western Georgia. The possibility of tornadoes, the weather service said, is strongest along the Gulf Coast and southeast Alabama.
The NWS issued an update at 9:26 a.m. indicating the strong possibility for tornadoes, isolated hail that could be quarter-sized and winds with gusts up to 70 mph are possible with the system. The agency also said sporadic flooding is possible and indicated Lee County is among the regions susceptible to rising waters.
